Curing Black Friday financial hangover

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Things are starting to return to normal, a bit... After the Thanksgiving holiday and all the shopping days, but the frenzy of activity may have caused you to lose track of your financial situation.

If you find yourself over your holiday budget don`t worry, our financial expert, Andy Mattingly is here with a few ways to cure the Black Friday financial hangover. Including warning signs that your holiday spending might be leading to trouble, the most important accounts to review, first steps towards financial recovery, and how to deal with it all.