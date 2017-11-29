Curing Black Friday financial hangover

Posted 2:08 pm, November 29, 2017, by , Updated at 02:09PM, November 29, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Things are starting to return to normal, a bit... After the Thanksgiving holiday and all the shopping days, but the frenzy of activity may have caused you to lose track of your financial situation.

If you find yourself over your holiday budget don`t worry, our financial expert, Andy Mattingly is here with a few ways to cure the Black Friday financial hangover. Including warning signs that your holiday spending might be leading to trouble, the most important accounts to review, first steps towards financial recovery, and how to deal with it all.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s