× Councilman Jeff Miller requests appointment of special prosecutor in child molesting case

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Councilman Jeff Miller has filed a petition asking the court to appoint a special prosecutor in his child molesting case.

Miller faces three counts of child molesting, fondling or touching with a child under 14.

This comes after Miller attended three meetings Tuesday night in the community.

He attended a Christmas tree lighting on the west side, a crime watch and a community meeting in the Carson Heights neighborhood.

Miller also filed a petition to lift five “no-contact” orders issued against him while he is on pretrial release.

Busy night with three meetings: Tree lighting in West Indy, Westside Crime Watch and Carson Heights Neighborhood. Lots happening in the area! pic.twitter.com/5vXxnHMMJ1 — Jeff Miller (@Jeff4Indy) November 29, 2017

Miller is accused of fondling two young girls inside his Fletcher Place home after a month-long investigation.

According to court documents filed in the case, one of the two alleged victims told authorities Miller “did bad touch” to her at his home on Oct. 20.

She was playing a computer game when Miller allegedly came up to her and started massaging her. She tried to squirm away, but he didn’t stop.

Miller’s initial hearing is set for December 4, 2017 at 1 p.m. in Hendricks County Superior Court 4.