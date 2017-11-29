Above average temperatures stick around through the weekend before the hammer comes down next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We had a cold front cross the state overnight and all it will bring is an increase in cloud cover for the AM hours. This afternoon we'll be basking in the sunshine once again with temperatures running about 10 degrees above average. We'll top out around 56 this afternoon with a light breeze from the north.

Our next rain chance isn't until Thursday, but rain will be VERY light and spotty. Showers will move in during the morning hours and continue into the early afternoon. Rain totals will be UNDER 0.1".

Looking ahead, the weekend will be AWESOME!! Lots of sunshine is expected with above average temperatures continuing.

The hammer comes down early next week with rain and thunderstorms in the forecast for Monday. Some of that rain will linger into Tuesday with temperatures falling and very windy conditions. Colder, more December-like air arrives mid-week next week.