Woman taken to hospital after Beech Grove apartment fire

BEECH GROVE, Ind. – A woman suffered burns and smoke inhalation after a Monday night fire at an apartment complex in Beech Grove.

According to the Beech Grove Fire Department, crews were called around 7:10 p.m. Monday to the 5300 block of East Churchman Avenue. Firefighters encountered light smoke in the third floor hallway and found a small fire in the bedroom of a third-floor apartment.

The sprinkler system kept the fire under control, officials said, and crews were able to put it out quickly. Six units sustained water damage and were uninhabitable.

One resident was transported to Eskenazi Hospital for smoke inhalation and burns to her lower extremities, officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.