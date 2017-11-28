Westfield police searching for men accused of using stolen credit card in Carmel

Posted 11:34 am, November 28, 2017, by

WESTFIELD, Ind.– Westfield police are searching for two suspects wanted for fraud.

Investigators say on Nov. 4, someone reported their credit card had unauthorized transactions which occurred at an ATM in the foyer of a Carmel business near 151st Street and U.S. 31.

Police released surveillance photos of the two men suspected of using the card, and a van believed to have been used by the suspects.

Photos courtesy of Westfield police.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted online here. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 if the information leads to a felony arrest.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s