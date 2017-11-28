× Trial for Muncie man accused of planting explosive outside ex-girlfriend’s home delayed until April

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — The trial of a central Indiana man accused of planting an explosive device outside his ex-girlfriend’s home has been moved until next spring.

Thirty-nine-year-old Lionel R. Mackey Jr. of Muncie had been set to stand trial in December on six felony charges, including attempted murder and possession of a destructive device or explosive.

But The Star Press reports that a Delaware County judge recently granted a request by Mackey’s public defenders for a continuance and reset his trial for April 16.

Mackey was arrested last December after an explosive device was left outside the front door of his ex-girlfriend.

After she discovered the package, police evacuated part of Muncie’s downtown as a precaution and an explosive ordinance disposal team destroyed the device.

Mackey remains jailed without bond pending his trial.