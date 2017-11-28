Strong winds impact crews trying to battle fire on Indy’s west side

Posted 2:13 pm, November 28, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Strong winds caused problems for crews battling a house fire on the west side of Indianapolis Tuesday afternoon.

The Wayne Township Fire Department was called to a home in the 2100 block of Napa Circle just before 1 p.m. Two adults and four dogs made it safely out of the home.

One resident said he heard crackling, opened a door inside of the home, and saw flames.

Wayne Township crews were assisted by the Speedway Fire Department, and it took about 25 minutes to get the fire under control due to the strong winds.

