State police mourn death of K-9 Camo, who served Indianapolis for 10 years

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indiana State Police are mourning the deal of a longtime police dog.

Camo, 12, served the Indianapolis District for 10 years. He was euthanized Friday morning after a lengthy battle with degenerative myelopathy, a progressive disease that targets the spinal cord.

“I am deeply saddened by the death of Camo. He was an invaluable asset to our district for nearly 10 years. He undoubtedly saved lives and made our communities safer. He will be greatly missed,” said Lt. Jeff Payne, the district commander.

Camo began his career with ISP in June 2007, when the then-2-year-old German shepherd patrolled Indianapolis with Master Trooper Greg Magee. He focused on drug searches, human tracking and evidence searches.

In 2009, Camo was assigned to work part-time with the Indiana State Police SWAT team. In 2016, he was the first police K-9 assigned to a SWAT unit full-time. He’d responded to more than 450 SWAT calls since 2013.

State police said Camo helped find thousands of pounds of drugs and millions of dollars in drug money while helping troopers get criminals off the streets. During one investigation, he located 27 kilos of cocaine; in another, he found more than 2,000 pounds of marijuana. His largest cash seizure in a single incident was more than $2,000,000, police said.

His handler, Magee, said Camo was more than a K-9—he was family. He knew he could always count on his partner.

“He loved going to work every day and each time he heard my police car start, his excitement was exuberant,” Magee said. “I will hold the memory of Camo deeply in my heart and feel so fortunate to have been his partner for more than 10 years.”