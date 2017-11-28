New Women’s Center at Community Hospital North aims to help with early detection and more

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Sometimes we're so busy taking care of others, we forget about making time for our own health. That was the concept behind creating a Women's Center at Community Hospital North.

The center houses obstetricians, gynecologists, breast surgeons, a cardiologist and other specialists in one building.

Patient Allison Tschour says the set-up and care was key in helping her become a mom.

"I had a lifelong dream of having my own child and when I was a teenager I knew that was risky," Tschour said.

That risk factor was because of Tschour's family history.

"Five women have had aneurysms and we lost four of them, two related to childbirth," she explained.

Deciding to have a child was a process, which included careful planning from doctors.

"We didn't take the decision to have her very lightly at all," Tschour said.

Tschour says the connectivity in the hospital was a key component in the plan doctors made for her.

"I'm one of maybe a handful of women who've delivered at the heart hospital, it was all precautionary, but just knowing I was there in case something happened was huge," Tschour said.

Tschour's story is an example of the care that hospital leaders hoped to provide with the new Women's Center, transforming an existing five-story building into a space that houses 12 specialty care practices.

"You're able to see your OB-GYN provider, whether that's for obstetrical care or gynecological care, and then services such as our breast surgeons, endocrinology, cardiovascular, behavioral health," Donetta Gee-Weiler said, Vice President of Women's and Children's Services.

With walk-in 3D mammogram services, and same-day service for ultrasounds and biopsies, they hope the center will help with early detection. Officials say patients can also save money by using their exam rooms, which are equipped for procedures, meaning they'll have an office visit co-pay instead of paying for a surgery room.

"It's the ability to connect to each service, so when they come in and they see their physician and their physician says, 'I think you need X, I think you need Y,' they can walk downstairs and they can take care of their mammogram today, they don't have to take another day off work," Gee-Weiler said.

There's also a new Adolescent and Young Adult Health Center where parents can bring kids for conversations with health experts.

