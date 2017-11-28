Nearly 3,000 turkeys die on Thanksgiving after fire breaks out at Indiana farm

Posted 9:01 am, November 28, 2017, by

Picture from fire courtesy of WTHI

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. – A fire destroyed part of a turkey farm on Thanksgiving in Washington, Indiana, WTHI reports.

The Plainville Fire Department received a call about a fire at the Perdue Research Farm around 3:30 p.m. last Thursday.

When they arrived, one of the buildings was engulfed in flames. The building housed 2,700 turkeys all under a week old. All of the turkeys died in the fire. There were no human injuries.

Investigators believe the fire was the result of an electrical problem

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s