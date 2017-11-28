Near record highs today with rain chances returning Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It is going to be an AWESOME day across central Indiana with near RECORD highs. The old record on this date is 69 and that was set back in 1909! Today we'll hit 68 in Indy with abundant sunshine and breezy conditions. There will be spots that break the 70-degree mark south of I-70 today.

A cold front to our west right now will arrive by midnight tonight. All it will bring is an increase of cloud cover to our area, and that will happen during the overnight hours. No rain is expected.

Despite a cold front crossing the state, we won't cool down all that much. Temperatures will remain above average through the rest of the week with daily highs in the low to mid 50s from Wednesday through Friday.

Our next rain chance is Thursday. Spotty showers will arrive by mid-morning and continue through the afternoon. Rain will be spotty and light. Rain totals will be under 0.25".

Temperatures for the next 7 days will be well above average with overnight lows also staying above freezing each morning through the weekend.