× Man wanted on child molesting charges in Delaware, Randolph counties

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. – Police are looking for a Selma man charged with child molesting in two Indiana counties.

Matthew H. Barrett, 24, was charged with two counts of child molesting and a count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor in Delaware County in October. A month later, he was charged with child molesting in Randolph County. The charges stem from sexual encounters with a 13-year-old girl.

The investigation originally began on Oct. 1, when Barrett was pulled over in the early morning officers with the girl in his car. He declined to give a statement to Delaware County deputy at the time, according to The Star Press.

An investigator with Randolph County later interviewed Barrett, who said he had sex with the girl in Randolph County about five times, resulting in an additional charge.

Barrett was in the Delaware County Jail but bonded out. A trial in the Delaware County case is scheduled for February.

Barrett’s last known address was on Muncie Street in Selma, police said. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office or Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.