Man wanted in connection with shooting, robbery at west side gas station

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a robbery and shooting on the west side.

The incident occurred on Nov. 23 at 2:20 p.m. at the Shell gas station located at 7902 West 10th Street.

Police say the suspect, in his teens to mid 20s, pulled up in a silver 4-door Impala or Malibu. He got out of the driver’s seat and had a conversation with the victim before pulling out a gun and firing shots at him.

The victim was hit in the leg as he tried to flee, and was later transported to the hospital.

After the shooting, police say the suspect picked up the victim’s backpack and drove off.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a $1,000 cash reward if the information leads to a felony arrest.