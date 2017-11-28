Man accused of killing Indiana gas station clerk was identified by mom

Victor Rivera

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – New details are emerging in the fatal shooting of a Fort Wayne gas station clerk after the suspect had his initial hearing on Monday.

Victor Rivera, 21, has been charged in the murder of 25-year-old Jacob Walerko at a Meijer gas station on Thanksgiving evening.

According to court documents obtained by WANE, Rivera shot Walerko in the head with a “sawed off shot gun,” jumped over the counter, stole a carton of Newport cigarettes, and fled across the parking lot.

Police released surveillance images of Rivera to the public, and they say tips started pouring in.

Court documents say Rivera’s mother recognized her son in the pictures, and she cried during a phone call to police as she identified him

Police later located Rivera walking in a trailer park in the same clothing he was wearing during the robbery. He was taken into custody and later arrested.

