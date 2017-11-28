Local soup kitchen needs donations this Giving Tuesday to continue its mission to serve those in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENFIELD, Ind.-- A local soup kitchen needs help this Giving Tuesday.

The Kenneth Butler Memorial Soup Kitchen needs a new stove after its original developed a major gas leak. The commercial stove that helps serve over 100 people each day is no longer working.

Meanwhile, the kitchen is using two household stoves to continue to feed the hungry.

The kitchen serves two meals a day Monday through Friday and provides packaged foods to those in need on the weekends. Roughly 70 people are served at each meal.

“We take care of people," said Carol Reynolds, a board member for the soup kitchen. "If you come in here, we are going to take care of you. If you need clothes, we will find you clothes. If you need shoes, we will find you shoes. But most of all we’re going to feed you.”

The kitchen needs $10,000 in order to purchase and install a new commercial range.

“It’s an amazing community," said Reynolds. "I have no doubt that it will happen."

On Christmas Eve the kitchen will host a special event with baked goods and other holiday treats. Reynolds says a new oven is crucial to prepare for the event.

“Every dollar makes a difference," said Reynolds. "We figured if we could get 500 people to do a $20 donation then we’d be at our goal and that’s easily doable. I just hope that it happens. It would be a great celebration."



Donations can be made online or in person from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 202 E. Main St in Greenfield.