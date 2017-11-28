× Is this really November?

The calendar may say December is around the corner but our weather is holding on to October. For the second day in a row Hoosiers enjoyed highs in the 60s on Tuesday. The record high for the date is 69 degrees set in 1909 and we were close to tying the record. For the majority of the month high temperatures have peaked above 50 degrees.

A cold front will cause a few clouds Wednesday and bring a chance for showers early on Thursday.

We’ll have the coolest day of the week Friday with highs in the 40s.

For BIG 10 Championship weekend expect sunny skies and highs in the 50s.

We missed the record high by four degrees on Tuesday.

18 days of the month have seen daytime highs above 50 degree.s

Temperatures will stay above average overnight.

Highs will be in the 50s on Wednesday.

Expect a few showers Thursday morning.

Less than a tenth of an inch of rain is likely.

Dry weather returns Friday.

We’ll have a sunny Saturday.

Rain will stay north of us on Sunday.

A mild, dry weekend is expected for the BIG 10 Football Championship.