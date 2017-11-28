Gov. Holcomb weighs in on CBD oil

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Governor is weighing in on CBD oil after ordering excise police to issue warnings about products containing cannabidiol for the next two months.

It comes after Attorney General Curtis Hill said CBD products were illegal to sell or possess in Indiana, except for those with epilepsy conditions outlined in legislation. Earlier in the year, the state legislature passed a law allowing those with treatment resistant epilepsy to use it as part of a state registry.

“There should be no confusion if you’re currently on those lists and you're able to purchase CBD oil, you still can,” Governor Eric Holcomb said.

Earlier in the day Tuesday, Holcomb said he directed excise police to perform spot checks of CBD oil products, educate and issue warnings to retailers during the next 60 days to allow them time to remove the products from stores.

“We’ll make sure that CBD oil is available for those who are qualified to receive it, purchase it. We want to make sure, absolutely sure, that THC is not in these products,” Holcomb said.

He said it also gives the General Assembly a chance to review CBD oil laws.

State Rep. Jim Lucas said he plans to introduce legislation he says will clear up confusion. Lucas said he wants to decriminalize CBD oil and medical cannabis, and make it available through doctors and state regulated cultivation facilities and dispensaries.

“I’m not going to stand idle while we continue to make thousands of Hoosiers wait and suffer when we know that relief is available,” Rep. Lucas said.

The Attorney General’s announcement prompted at least one Hoosier family to leave the state, though.

“We’ve had to leave the state and my family’s separated right now,” Lelah Jerger said.

She said her daughter, Jaelah, uses hemp oil extract that’s illegal in Indiana, but they left after hearing the news surrounding CBD oil.

“I don’t think the Attorney General and the Governor understand the consequences of what their opinions and what their interpretation of the law is,” she said.

At least one Indianapolis store already pulled CBD oil products off of its shelves.

“If the law says you can’t sell something we take it off our shelves,” Tony Kantzavelos said.

He’s the owner of Nora Apothecary.

“When the law allows us to sell it back and put it back on our shelves we will do that,” he said.

Here’s the governor’s full statement: