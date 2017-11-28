× FDA: ‘Bone treats’ pose serious health risks, could lead to death

It’s understandable that you’d want to pamper your pooch. But if you’re doing so with bone treats, you’re actually risking its life.

That’s the warning from the US Food and Drug Administration after it received about 68 reports of dog illnesses tied to such treats.

Bone treats are real bones that have been dried, flavored and packaged for dogs, the FDA says. They’re a fixture in pet stores.

Although the treats might seem like they make good stocking stuffers, they pose serious health risks.

In the FDA’s reports, pet owners and veterinarians said dogs that ate these bones experienced blockages in the digestive tract, choking, cuts, vomiting, diarrhea and in extreme cases, death. About 15 dogs died.

“Giving your dog a bone treat might lead to an unexpected trip to your veterinarian, a possible emergency surgery, or even death for your pet,” veterinarian Carmela Stamper said in the published warning.

Besides the warning, the FDA also provided extra tips for keeping Fido safe: