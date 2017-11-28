× Family of Indy man gunned down outside his apartment early this month pleads with public for help

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The family of an Indianapolis man gunned down outside his apartment pleads with the public for help solving the case.

The victim was shot and killed on Devington Road in early November. No arrests have ever been made.

The 55-year-old victim Robert Aynes was found shot to death in the parking lot outside his apartment complex, just across the street from Arlington High School.

The victim’s wife found her husband when she left to go to work. Nearly a month later his family is no closer to knowing who committed the crime or why.

“I just don’t understand why this happened and why this happened to my brother,” said the victim’s brother Steve Aynes.

At the time of his death, Steve says his brother was likely outside working on his van as he did quite frequently, because the hood on the car was up on that car.

Officially the motive remains unknown.

“Why somebody would do this, I don’t know. It’s really heartbreaking to me and the police need help to solve this,” said Aynes.

Robert Aynes worked as a mechanic and Steve described him as a loving brother, son, father and husband who didn’t have a criminal past, but somehow couldn’t escape falling victim to gun violence that is all too common in Indianapolis.

“It’s really hard to believe. I never would have thought this would have happened to my brother. He was a nice guy. He was honest and upstanding. You know he was the average guy next door. He didn’t deserve this. Nobody deserves to die this way,” said Aynes.

Unfortunately, on the night of the shooting no one reported hearing the fatal gunshot and police have had very few witnesses step forward to help with the case. Robert’s brother hopes that changes.

“Indianapolis police I know are very competent and they are on the case, but they don’t have anything to go on,” said Aynes.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.