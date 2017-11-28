Crowdfunding campaign raising money to turn home into place for urban gardening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An effort to create urban gardens on the northwest side of Indianapolis is moving ahead. The Kheprw Institute is raising $30,000 to renovate a home on Boulevard Place and turn it into an urban agriculture learning lab.

The community will be invited to learn how to create their own urban garden and borrow tools to help them get started.

The home will include a board of health-approved kitchen to teach families how to prepare the food they grow themselves. The goal is to address a food access crisis in the area.

Pambana Uishi and her husband founded the Kheprw Institute more than 14 years ago. Their son and his friends were the inspiration. It quickly became a gathering place for teens to learn about social entrepreneurship.

"In our community, we have a wealth of gifts, talents and resources and young people are one of our greatest assets. So we try to provide them with opportunities to really develop and really engage and come up with what they think will benefit the community," Uishi said.

The group will partner with New Life Development Ministries, a non-profit prison reentry program. They work with formerly incarcerated individuals who are learning and gaining skills and experience in building construction and home repair. Local youth will also lead the renovation process.

The crowdfunding campaign was launched for the Communities Creating Change project. They're about halfway to their $30,000 goal that will be matched by the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority.

"It's just again to me a demonstration of gifts, resources, talents in community and we can come together and make a difference," Uishi said.

To donate and to learn more about the program click here.