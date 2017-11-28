Boilers beat No. 17 Louisville for Big Ten’s first win in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

Posted 10:48 pm, November 28, 2017

Purdue celebrates a Vincent Edwards three in the Boilers 66-57 win over Louisville in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge - ESPN November 28, 2017

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The ACC started a perfect 4-0, but Purdue stopped the skid, topping No. 17 Louisville 66-57 Tuesday evening inside Mackey Arena.

Vincent Edwards led the Boilers (6-2) with 15 points while shooting 5-of-10 from the field. Carsen Edwards and Dakota Mathias each chipped in 13, keeping the Gold and Black unbeaten in West Lafayette this season (4-0).

Purdue improved it’s league-best record in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge to 10-7 with the win. The Boilers open conference play Friday evening, traveling to College Park to face Maryland at 7:00 p.m.

