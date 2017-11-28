A ‘Giving Tuesday’ guide to helping charities

Posted 2:51 am, November 28, 2017, by , Updated at 02:54AM, November 28, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS — Giving Tuesday is a relatively new social construct aimed at extending the sharing ethos of Thanksgiving to charities–local and national. Not sure how or where to start? Here are links to help you with the giving back.

  • https://www.charitynavigator.org — The site urges you to Give Smarter, and to help with that, provides objective ratings to find charities you can trust and support
  • http://www.guidestar.org — Here, the mantra is Better data. Better decisions. Better world. Search GuideStar for the most complete, up-to-date nonprofit data available
  • https://www.givewell.org/ — This site suggests you Don’t just give. Make your dollar go further. And, it provides deep research options to determine high impact giving opportunities

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s