A ‘Giving Tuesday’ guide to helping charities

INDIANAPOLIS — Giving Tuesday is a relatively new social construct aimed at extending the sharing ethos of Thanksgiving to charities–local and national. Not sure how or where to start? Here are links to help you with the giving back.

https://www.charitynavigator.org — The site urges you to Give Smarter, and to help with that, provides objective ratings to find charities you can trust and support

http://www.guidestar.org — Here, the mantra is Better data. Better decisions. Better world. Search GuideStar for the most complete, up-to-date nonprofit data available

https://www.givewell.org/ — This site suggests you Don’t just give. Make your dollar go further. And, it provides deep research options to determine high impact giving opportunities