Ten Indy-area corporations decorate Ronald McDonald House for the holidays ahead of ‘Giving Tuesday’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Indiana is working to bring some holiday cheer to its residents

On Monday, the Ronald McDonald House held an elaborate ‘Deck the Halls’ tree decorating contest. Ten major Indianapolis-area corporations participated in the contest.

The contest gave participants the chance to showcase their decorating skills and spread cheer to the families staying at the house.

“When our families have a sick kiddo, one of the last things they’re thinking about is decorating for the holidays,” says Michelle Study-Campbell, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities. “Here at the Ronald McDonald House we’re really in the business of comfort and care 365 days a year and when you walk through those doors tomorrow morning we will have all these beautiful trees up, we have 11 corporate trees up plus some others so we will have about 20 trees throughout the house. We’ll be ready for Santa on Dec. 25 and this just really helps kind of lift spirits and gives families a little something to take their mind off what they’re working with with their sick kiddo.”

On Tuesday, Nov. 27 the 'Home for the Holidays' open house will take place at the Ronald McDonald House.

The open house which will feature a visit with Santa, an appearance by Ronald McDonald, a preview of 'Santa's Workshop' and plenty of holiday treats.

Attendees will also have a chance to vote on their favorite decorated Christmas tree.

Contest winners will be announced at Tuesday's open house just before a ceremonial lighting of the house. Winners will receive the opportunity to win a date with Mac, the therapy dog at the house.

The event will take place from 4 - 7 p.m. at the Ronald McDonald House (435 Limestone St. Indianapolis 46202) and is free and open to the public.