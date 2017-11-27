× Sisters killed on south side had recently called police about domestic disturbance, IMPD says

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department just released new information regarding the investigation into the murders of two sisters on the city’s south side.

Mallory Opel, 27, and Meredith Opel, 20, were found dead in their home in the 4500 block Stone Mill Drive around 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

IMPD says Mallory’s husband, 29-year-old Darrel Jackson, is the suspected killer. Police say Jackson killed the two women before he fled to his hometown of Jonesboro, Arkansas and killed himself.

Police say Darrel and Mallory had a history of domestic issues. Officers had previously been called to their home, however, they would not disclose how many times. Most recently, officers responded to a call about a domestic disturbance, and they provided information about how to file a protective order.

The sisters were graduates of Roncalli High School, and friends and family are invited to celebrate their lives in the school’s gymnasium on Friday, December 1 from 3 to 8 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Saturday, December 2, 2017, in the gymnasium at Roncalli. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Camilla Rose Jackson Educational Trust c/o the funeral home or to Roncalli High School.

Mallory leaves behind a young daughter. Visit www.ORileyFuneralHome.com to view their obituaries.

The sisters’ murders is at least the third domestic situation that has turned deadly this month. A woman was fatally shot on November 15, and another woman was choked to death in her home on November 17.