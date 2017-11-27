× Peyton Manning hits hole-in-one while playing with former Colts wide receiver Brandon Stokley

DENVER, Colorado – Is there anything Peyton Manning can’t do? The former NFL quarterback hit a hole-in-one on hole 12 at Cherry Hills Country Club in suburban Denver on Saturday, according to the Denver Post.

He was in good company when he hit the 196-yard ace – former Colts wide receiver Brandon Stokley witnessed it. In case you’re curious, his club of choice was a 5 iron.

Since retirement, Manning has hit the links hard, taking time to play with President Trump and in the pro-am round of The Memorial Tournament.