Online fund aims to help Whiteland family replace items lost in house fire

WHITELAND, Ind.– Funds are being raised for a family of four in Whiteland who lost everything in a house fire over the weekend.

The fire broke out around 4 a.m. near Ardmoore Drive. The family members made it out of the house safely, but were taken to the hospital to be checked out for smoke inhalation.

The fire was brought under control in about 20 minutes, according to Whiteland Fire Chief Eric Funkhouser.

As investigators work to determine how the fire started, funds are being raised online for the family via GoFundMe.

“They lost all of their belongings and all 3 of their vehicles. Elizabeth had just finished her Christmas shopping on black Friday, sadly all of this was also lost in the fire,” said Amanda O’Banion on the GoFundMe page. “They rented their home and did have a small renters insurance policy but it will hardly begin to cover the expenses ahead of them.”

O’Banion says the money will go toward buying new vehicles, a home, medical expenses and clothing. The mother and two girls were released from the hospital, according to the website. The father remains in the hospital in unknown condition.