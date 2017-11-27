Oladipo catches fire in Pacers 121-109 win over Magic

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - OCTOBER 18: Victor Oladipo #4 of the Indiana Pacers dribbles the ball against the Brooklyn Nets at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on October 18, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Victor Oladipo scored a game-high 26 points, leading the Pacers to a 121-109 win over the Magic Monday evening at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Oladipo, who missed the Pacers’ previous game with a knee bruise, hit his first 11 shots from the field, including four three-pointers.
Bojan Boganovic joined the former IU standout in the 20s, finishing 7-for-13 from the field for 22 points. Domantas Sabonis (19), Lance Stephenson (18), and Myles Turner (18) also scored in double-digits.
The Pacers (12-9) next play in Houston, Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. against the Western Conference-leading Rockets.