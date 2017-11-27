× Oladipo catches fire in Pacers 121-109 win over Magic

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Victor Oladipo scored a game-high 26 points, leading the Pacers to a 121-109 win over the Magic Monday evening at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Oladipo, who missed the Pacers’ previous game with a knee bruise, hit his first 11 shots from the field, including four three-pointers.

Bojan Boganovic joined the former IU standout in the 20s, finishing 7-for-13 from the field for 22 points. Domantas Sabonis (19), Lance Stephenson (18), and Myles Turner (18) also scored in double-digits.

The Pacers (12-9) next play in Houston, Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. against the Western Conference-leading Rockets.