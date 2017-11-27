Near-record highs for Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The calendar may say December is around the corner but our weather is holding on to October. For the second day in a row Hoosiers will enjoy highs in the 60s on Tuesday. The record high for the date is 69 degrees set in 1909 and we'll be close to tying matching that number.

A cold front will cause a few clouds Wednesday and bring a chance for showers on Thursday.

We'll have the coolest day of the week Friday with highs in the 40s.

For BIG 10 Championship weekend expect sunny skies and highs in the 50s.

So far this has been a cool month.

We'll enjoy near-record highs on Tuesday.

We'll have a dry day with a few sprinkles Tuesday evening.

We'll have a few clouds on Wednesday.

Showers are likely as a cold front passes on Thursday.

We'll have highs in the 40s Friday.

Expect a sunny weekend.

Temperatures will be above average this weekend.