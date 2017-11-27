× Man arrested after woman pushed out of wheelchair, raped in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.– Police arrested a man in Bloomington after a woman reported she’d been thrown from her wheelchair and raped in her home.

The incident occurred at a home on North Walnut Street on Nov. 26 around 5 p.m. The victim told police the suspect, Austin Bishop, 20, came to her home to “talk,” but when he was let in, he began to assault her.

Police say he pushed the victim, who is in her 20s, out of her wheelchair and onto the floor. He then raped her and threatened her with a knife, according to police. There were visible injuries to her hands.

Investigators say when they spoke with Bishop, he told them he did it because he hadn’t taken his medication for a mental illness for a few days.

Bishop allegedly admitted the crime to a family member, who then called police before going to check on the victim. Bishop faces charges of rape and criminal confinement.