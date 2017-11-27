It’s going to be a beautiful week for late November, with rain chances returning Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's going to be a very nice week for late November/early December. Temperatures will be well above average. Highs should be in the upper 40s this time of year and we'll be well above that all week. Highs today will approach the 60 degree mark with abundant sunshine and light winds.

Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid 60s.

Our next rain chance isn't until Thursday and that is our ONLY rain chance all week. Rain totals will be light.

Looking ahead to the weekend, our weather will be quiet and not too cold.