Indiana man who didn’t tell sexual partners his HIV status gets longer sentence

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A northern Indiana man who pleaded guilty to having sex with women and not telling them he was HIV-positive has been sentenced to another year in prison.

Thirty-eight-year-old Travis Spoor of Silver Lake had been sentenced in August to three years in prison after pleading guilty to three counts of malicious mischief.

The Journal Gazette reports Spoor was also sentenced last week to one year in prison on a separate malicious mischief charge that was filed later against him.

An Allen County judge also ordered Spoor to pay $300 to one of his victims.

Court records show several women met Spoor online and engaged in sex with him, unaware of his HIV status.

Spoor never disclosed he’s infected with the virus that causes AIDS. That’s a legal requirement in Indiana.

