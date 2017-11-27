× Home Place concedes long legal battle, agrees to Carmel annexation

CARMEL, Ind. – After a protracted legal battle lasting more than a decade, Home Place will allows its annexation by Carmel.

According to a statement from Concerned Citizens for Home Place (CCHP), the annexation will be complete on Jan. 1, 2018.

The group had fought annexation for years, contesting it repeatedly since the Carmel City Council voted unanimously in November 2004 to annex the Clay Township community.

CCHP’s decision to concede the annexation followed an Oct. 31 ruling by the Indiana Court of Appeals that said Carmel could proceed with the annexation plan. The decision upheld a previous ruling by a trial court in the case.

According to Matt Milam, the group’s president, CCHP considered taking the case all the way to the Indiana Supreme Court. However, the majority of residents felt a successful appeal would be unlikely and result in more legal fees.

Residents still expressed concerns about the annexation:

CCHP discussed a variety of concerns about Carmel services, infrastructure installation costs, and eminent domain processes. The group pledged to remain proactively available to the district to help assist potential changes and property owner interests if annexed. Additionally, attendees voiced concerns about the Carmel Master Plan’s impacts on Home Place as well as how the district would be represented in Carmel’s elected government and administration.

The court case initially broke in Home Place’s favor, with a judge ruling in 2005 that Carmel couldn’t go through with the annexation because Carmel didn’t have an adequate plan for financing city services in the area, which includes about 2,200 homes and 5,000 residents.

The Court of Appeals reversed that decision in October 2007, sending the case back to trial court.

Home Place and Carmel later made two separate agreements delaying the annexation, but the case ended up back in court in 2016, when those agreements expired.

In the end, the group said it was proud of its efforts, even if they didn’t ultimately stop the annexation: