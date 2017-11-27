Here’s how to vote for the Indianapolis Zoo in USA Today’s ’10 Best Zoo Lights’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Zoo needs your help to win a big title.

This is the final week for you to vote in USA Today’s “10 Best Zoo Lights.”

Participants can vote each day through next Monday, Dec. 4. The winner will be announced Friday, Dec. 8.

As of Monday, our hometown zoo was in fifth place.

This year, the zoo added thousands of additional lights and displays, like the tunnel of lights and the new Santa’s Village.

“The nation’s first zoo lights display started when the Indianapolis Zoo opened Christmas at the Zoo back in 1967, and we think the honor of Best Zoo Lights also belongs here in Central Indiana,” said the zoo.

Vote for the Indianapolis Zoo here.

