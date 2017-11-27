Helpful tips to pick out a neighborhood that’s right for you

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s easy to fall in love with a home you like, but how do you pick out a neighborhood that’s right for you? There are several questions you should ask yourself before you set your heart on a home to make sure the neighborhood is a perfect fit.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Indiana Realty Trusted Advisor Chris Doyle recommends doing a little homework first. “I always like to ask my clients if a neighborhood fits their needs. There are just some of the questions I ask. If you have young children, what is the neighborhood park like? Do you know anyone in the neighborhood? Are you looking for a short or long commute?”

Knowing what you are expecting out of a community will help you determine the answers too. For those looking to downsize homes in new communities, Doyle recommends asking, “how finished is the neighborhood? Will there be construction around the neighborhood for months to come?”

Doyle likes to get to know his clients, so as a trusted advisor, he can help provide the best advice. “Ultimately, it’s about having a clear picture of what you want your next living experience to be about,” Doyle said. Define that and as trusted advisors, we’ll be able to find your next home for you.”

Trusted Advisors like Doyle will also understand neighborhoods, because they are their hometowns too. “I watch which way home prices are trending, or how quickly they turn over in the neighborhood,” Doyle said.

Doyle also recommends visiting websites like www.insosr.org, to learn about sex offenders in the area, or www.homefacts.com. You can also look up the latest crime statistics and Google neighborhoods to do your own research too. The more you know about the neighborhood you are looking into, the more you can make an informed decision if it’s the best place for you.

http://www.bhhsinrealty.com