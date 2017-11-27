× Frankfort police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

FRANKFORT, Ind. – The Frankfort Police Department is asking the public to help find a missing 12-year-old girl.

Officers say Emely Aldana Castro went missing on Sunday, Nov. 19. Her disappearance was reported to police on Friday, Nov. 24.

Emely’s last known location was N. Main Street in Frankfort. She is described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall, 130 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Authorities believe Emely may have ran away with a boyfriend who is older than her. His age was not revealed, but officers say he is not considered an adult.

Police believe Emely has left the Clinton County area.

Anyone with information regarding the girl’s whereabouts is asked to contact Central Dispatch at 765-654-4431.