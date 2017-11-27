Donnie Wahlberg leaves massive tip for staff at Indianapolis Waffle House

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – There must be something about Indianapolis Waffle Houses.

First, Bruno Mars celebrated the release of a music video at one in August. And on Saturday, actor and singer Donnie Wahlberg stopped by one and left a massive tip.

Wahlberg, a member of New Kids on the Block, was in the Circle City with his son to see the Celtics take on the Pacers at Bankers Life. After his hometown team won, they went to Waffle House for some postgame grub.

The win must have put the “Blue Bloods” star in a good mood. Waitress Kassandra Rhea says he left a $1,000 tip after his meal – $600 for her, $200 for the cook and $200 for another server.

Rhea told our newsgathering partners at the Indy Star that Wahlberg even paid for the meals of the family who pointed out who he was. Rhea said he was “extremely sweet” and “very down to earth.”

“This was the greatest thing he could have ever done. I’m so blessed that he did that. He just made things so much easier for me,” said Rhea in a Facebook post.