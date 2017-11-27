College student gets heartwarming birthday card from her father 5 years after his death

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Even though he’s been gone for years, he hasn’t ever really been gone.

A Tennessee college student received flowers and a note from her deceased father—five years after he died from pancreatic cancer.

According to Bailey Sellers, her father, Michael, passed away when she was 16. He prepaid for flowers so she’d get them every year for her birthday, she revealed on Twitter.

This was the last year for the heartwarming gesture.

“Well, this is my 21st birthday flowers and the last,” she wrote on Twitter. “Miss you so much, Daddy.”

Her tweet about the flowers shot across social media on Friday. It’s picked up more than 354,000 retweets and more than 13,000 replies. More than 1.4 million people have liked the tweet, which went viral over the weekend.

“He would be so proud that he did this. He made people happy. He made people realize that they shouldn’t take parents, or people they care about for granted,” she said.

Bailey tweeted that she’s “blown away” by all the attention and well-wishes from complete strangers across the globe.

Birthdays have been difficult for Bailey ever since her father passed away. She said she dreaded her birthday every year because her father made it so special and she knew it would come to an end with her 21st.

Her father included a note assuring her that they’ll meet again:

Bailey, This is my last love letter to you until we meet again. I do not want you to shed another tear for me, my baby girl, for I am in a better place. You are and will always be the most precious jewel I was given. It is your 21st birthday and I want you to always respect your momma and stay true to yourself. Be happy and live life to the fullest. I will still be with you through every milestone, just look around and there I will be. I love you, Boo Boo, and happy birthday! Daddy

Bailey is studying psychology in college and said she wants to help others who struggle after losing a loved one.