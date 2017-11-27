Capitol Avenue bridge over Fall Creek reopens after 7 months of construction

Drone photo of bridge provided by DPW to IndyStar

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Good news for drivers in downtown Indianapolis. The Capitol Avenue bridge will reopen later today to traffic over Fall Creek.

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works started construction on the bridge back in April.

DPW spokeswoman Betsy Whitmore told the IndyStar that repairs cost $2 million, with much of the cost going toward the preservation of historical aspects of the bridge.

Mayor Hogsett will officially reopen the bridge at 1:30 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

