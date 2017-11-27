As many as 25,000 bugs may be living in your Christmas tree

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Ahhh there’s nothing quite like the smell of a real Christmas tree. But did you realize that beautiful tree you just brought into your home could be swarming with thousands of bugs?

Pest control company Safer Brand says as many as 25,000 bugs can live in one tree. The company says most of the bugs aren’t dangerous and will eventually die. But aphids, spiders, mites, adelgids, praying mantises, bark beetles and sawflies are among the list of bugs that can survive in your home.

Safer Brand says it’s important to examine your tree for bug nests before buying it and bringing it into your home. They also recommend leaving the tree in your garage for a few days and shaking it out to dislodge any bugs.

