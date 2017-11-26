Unseasonable temperatures to open week

We’ve got a great stretch of days coming for central Indiana if you like sunshine and unseasonably warm temperatures.

Typically with clear skies this time of year you would expect temperatures to drop like a rock overnight but that won’t be the case tonight.

Temperatures will drop to the lower/middle 30°s early Monday morning.

Computer models have been grossly under-doing temperatures the last couple days. Sunny skies will take temperatures in to the 50°s – like we had Sunday with Indianapolis reaching 51°.

Sunny skies Monday and winds remaining out of the south should take temperatures in to the upper 50°s and a few locales to the southwest may even reach 60°.

Temperatures continue to go up Tuesday ahead of a cold front that will pass through the state late Tuesday night/Wednesday morning. Highs should be 16°-22° above normal for November 28. If the forecast verifies, it will feel like mid-October.