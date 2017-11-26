Seattle family discovers python in apartment toilet

SEATTLE — A family made an unusual discovery inside the bathroom of their north Seattle apartment on Friday — a snake was hiding in their toilet.

KOMO-TV reports the family called police after a child found the 4-foot (1-meter) snake inside the apartment in the Lake City neighborhood.

A Lake City family found a snake in their toilet. If it's yours, please call 206 625-5011. https://t.co/ZBJqr6GmwM pic.twitter.com/vAjY4eM4SN — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) November 25, 2017

Officers helped remove the snake, and personnel with the Pacific Northwest Herpetological Society picked it up.

Society officials say the snake appears to be a ball python, a non-venomous constrictor that is a popular pet among reptile fans.

Though rare, reports of snakes being discovered in toilets are not unheard of. A Kansas City, Kansas family found a ball python inside their toilet in 2015, and similar incidents have been reported in Australia, Thailand and elsewhere.