Police: Stolen vehicle leads police on pursuit, suspect crashes into Fountain Square home

Posted 8:34 pm, November 26, 2017, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD officers were led on a vehicle pursuit Sunday evening after they reportedly spotted a vehicle that was reported stolen on Nov. 19.

Just before 6:15 p.m., IMPD spotted the vehicle near Randolph and Prospect and attempted to pull the vehicle over.

A pursuit began and it ended near Linden St. and Prospect St. in Fountain Square, where the car reportedly crashed into a home.

At the time of the crash, police said the vehicle was running on two wheels.

A male driver and a female passenger were apprehended following the pursuit. Police said drug paraphernalia was found in their vehicle.

Three IMPD squad cars are damaged, but no injuries were reported.

Police said the male suspect intentionally rammed two of the police cars during the pursuit.

