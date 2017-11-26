Police investigating after man is shot in head in Bedford

Posted 1:15 pm, November 26, 2017, by , Updated at 01:17PM, November 26, 2017

File photo

BEDFORD, Ind. – Bedford police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the shooting at a home in the 2400 block of M St. shortly after 4:30 a.m.

When police arrived, they spoke with the male homeowner and another male who sustained a gunshot wound to his head.

Police say the shooting victim was transported to a hospital in Bloomington.

Detectives say they have spoken with the victim and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have additional information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact Bedford police at 812-275-3311.

