Pigs donated from Indiana to help students restart agriculture program following blaze

PERRY, Ga. — Pigs from several states are being sent to Georgia to help students restart an agriculture program after a fire.

Phil Gentry, adviser for the Future Farmers of America program in Perry, Georgia, tells The Telegraph of Macon that pigs are being donated by farmers and producers from south Georgia, Indiana, North Dakota and Mississippi.

The first group of pigs arrived Friday, and the club will have 65 after all the donations come in.

A Nov. 18 fire destroyed the organization’s agriculture barn and killed 55 show pigs. It’s still under investigation, but Perry Fire Chief Lee Parker says heat lamps could have been knocked over by the pigs.