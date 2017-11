Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - In an interview taped Tuesday after lawmakers gathered at the Statehouse for Organization Day, FOX59's Matt Smith sat down with House Speaker Brian Bosma (R-Indianapolis) to discuss some of the key issues ahead of next year's legislative session.

In the video above, Bosma discusses the issue of workforce development, and his thoughts on controversial topics the legislature may address in the year ahead, including Sunday sales of alcohol, and gun legislation.