IN Focus: More sexual misconduct allegations in politics

Moments before leaving the White House for the Thanksgiving holiday, President Donald Trump commented on the ongoing controversy over Alabama senate candidate Roy Moore, seemingly coming to Moore's defense.

Meantime, other politicians continue to face scrutiny over new allegations, including Sen. Al Franken (D-MN), Rep. John Conyers (D-MI), and Rep. Joe Barton (R-TX).

It's a conversation that is also happening in Statehouses around the country. Though no prominent Indiana politicians have yet to face any similar allegations in the midst of this ongoing national conversation, there is some talk of requiring lawmakers to undergo sexual harassment training.

House Speaker Brian Bosma (R-Indianapolis) was asked if there might be any legislation next year requiring such training.

Bosma said, though it is not currently mandated, lawmakers are already given training on that topic when first sworn into office.