IFD: 6-year-old playing with lighter causes Fountain Square fire, 13 displaced

Posted 7:54 pm, November 26, 2017, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Firefighters responded to a residence fire in Fountain Square on Sunday afternoon that reportedly left 13 people displaced.

IFD confirms the start of the fire was caused by a 6-year-old who admitted to playing with a lighter. They were dispatched to the 1300 block of Lexington Ave. in Fountain Square just before 3:30 p.m.

The lower floor was reportedly rented out by a family who lost their cat in the fire.

The upper floor was reportedly rented out by 7 people. Only one of them was home during the blaze.

Damage is estimated at around $70,000 and all 13 residents have been displaced.

IFD Victims Assistance is working with Red Cross for shelter.

Watch video below of IFD arriving at the scene.

Photo Gallery

Inline

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s