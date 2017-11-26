× Funeral arrangements made for sisters who were victims of murder-suicide

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Funeral arrangements have been made for the victims of Friday evening’s murder-suicide on the south side.

Mallory Opel, 27, and Meredith Opel, 20, were sisters who were discovered dead in the 4500 block Stone Mill Dr. at around 5:30 p.m.

Friends and family will gather to celebrate the lives of the sisters on Friday, December 1, 2017, 3 to 8 p.m., in the gymnasium at Roncalli High School. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Saturday, December 2, 2017, in the gymnasium at Roncalli. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Camilla Rose Jackson Educational Trust c/o the funeral home or to Roncalli High School.

IMPD have not released the killer’s name, but sources say Mallory’s husband, Darrel Jackson, is believed to be the suspected killer. Police in Jonesburo, Arkansas confirm they are investigating the suicide of a man named Darrel Jackson.

Part of Mallory’s obituary reads: “Mallory will be fondly-remembered as an honest and hard-working person who was fiercely loyal to those she loved and those who loved her.”

Both victims were graduates of Roncalli High School. Meredith was also junior at the University of Southern Indiana, where she was majoring in sociology.

“She was a free spirit, joyful, adventurous, loyal, goal oriented, and inspiring. Meredith recently studied abroad and loved traveling to thirteen different countries in Europe, taking in as much as she possibly could,” part of her obituary states.

Mallory leaves behind a young daughter.

Visit www.ORileyFuneralHome.com to view their obituaries.