× Colts lose late against Titans, 20-16

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Colts led for most of the game but could not hold on to a late lead, losing to Tennessee 20-16.

The Titans have not had much luck against Indianapolis, but the trend seems to be changing this season.

The lone bright spot was the secondary for the Colts.

First, Rashaan Melvin picked off Marcus Mariota on the Titans’ third drive of the game.

Then, Nate Hairston intercepted Mariota to set up a 14 yard Frank Gore touchdown at the end of the first half.

The defense stood tall in the third quarter, leading 16-13. That unfortunately didn’t continue in the fourth, as they gave up a long 9 play, 77 yard drive that lasted 5 minutes.

That has been a trend this season, as this blown lead marks 6 games where the Colts were leading late and lost.

They look to get back on track next week against a stingy Jacksonville defense down in Florida.