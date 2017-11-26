× Ben Davis rolls to 6A title, perfect season

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indiana-bound Reece Taylor saved his best high school game for his finale, leading Ben Davis to a 63-14 win over Penn in the 6A State Championship game, giving the Giants their second state title in the past four years.

Taylor went 18-of-22 through the air for 340 yards and six touchdowns while racking up 131 yards and another score on the ground. Ben Davis (14-0) scored 28 points in the first quarter, led Penn (12-2) 49-7 at halftime, and throttled their opponents from the opening kick to the final whistle, securing the ninth state championship in program history.

The Giants outgained the Kingsmen 564 to 204 in total offense, averaging a whopping 10.3 yards per play. Six of Ben Davis’ nine touchdowns came on big plays of 20 yards or more.